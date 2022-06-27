DUBOIS – The Pennsylvania Army National Guard will challenge area residents with a 30-foot climbing wall at the DuBois Relay for Life “Climb for a Cure” in the Memorial Park on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. There is no fee to scale the 30-foot wall with three sections, easy, medium and hard.

Another family attraction is Invictus Throwing Range, a recreational weapon-throwing business, supplying a variety of axes, machetes, tomahawks, knives, spears and throwing stars. There is no fee to be a ninja warrior, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The DuBois Relay for Life offers music, food, crafters and fun culminating in the Luminary Walk. Proceeds benefits the needs of local cancer survivors.

For more information, please contact DuBois Relay Coordinator Eva Mckee at 814-577-5924 or evamckee@atlanticbb.net.