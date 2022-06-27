CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield YMCA is offering a new Arthritis Aquatic class every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The class is sponsored by the Aquatic Exercise Association in cooperation with the American Arthritis Foundation.

The instructors, Susan Spaid and Pamela Babick, have completed the AEA certification course.

The course uses very low-impact exercises that work on all joints of the body for flexibility, muscle strength and endurance, cardiorespiratory endurance, balance and coordination and relaxation.

All of these exercises help participants with arthritis to be able to complete activities of daily living (ADL’s) with less difficulty.

The Aquacise class, which has been offered since 1983, continues to meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The classes will continue to be the same, beginning with a five-minute warm-up and progressing to a half-hour of rather strenuous cardiorespiratory exercises.

The class then uses water weights and noodles for increasing muscle strength and endurance. There is a stretching segment for cooling down.

Throughout the Aquacise class, instructors stress that each participant must work at his/her own level with no pain.

Aquacise is a wonderful opportunity to experience low-impact effective exercise, while sharing in meaningful social interaction.

Everyone is invited to check out either or both of the classes, and see if aquatic exercise is a good fit for your needs.

For more information, please call the YMCA at 814-765-5521 or “like” the YMCA on Facebook: Clearfield YMCA.