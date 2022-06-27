CLEARFIELD – Both inmates who escaped from Clearfield County Jail in late May are now back in custody, according to District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

Robert Miller Jr., 51, of Clearfield was apprehended by the Lawrence Township Police Department with the assistance of Clearfield Borough police.

“Thanks to the tips from the community and the hard work of Lawrence Township police officers, Miller is no longer at-large,” said Sayers in a social media post Sunday.

Following a coordinated effort by Pennsylvania State Police and District Attorney’s Office and based on information received from a tip, Donald J. White, 46, of Brockway was apprehended June 17.

White and Miller were the two inmates who escaped from a work crew at the jail on May 30, according to a previously-published press release.

The two men allegedly took off their prison uniforms and left the area wearing only white T-shirts, boxers and sneakers.

Both men have been charged with felony escape, according to online court documents.