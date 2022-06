The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its annual kid’s fishing derby on Saturday. It was a great day with 52 young anglers.

Though larger bass were not biting, Lenox Howell landed a 14-1/2″ large-mouth bass to claim first place.

Age group winners were:

4 & Under: Nolan Platt, 13 1/2″

5 & 6: Harper McNeel, 13″

7 & 8, Dakota Deason and Greyson McCoy, 14″

9 & 10, Derek Shaffer, 14″

11 & 12, Caleb Gibson

Pictured is the overall winner, Lenox Howell, with his first-place prizes.