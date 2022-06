Harvey “Simon” Sprague Wingard, 92, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital. He was born on June 24, 1929, to the late Sprague D. and Ethel (Jordan) Wingard in Brookville. Simon graduated from high school and went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Studies. Simon enjoyed farming and agriculture […]

