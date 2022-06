Connie L. Owens, age 79 of DuBois, PA died Friday, June 24, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on February 17, 1943 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gerald “Tim” and LuLu F. (Shubert) Forsyth. Connie worked as an accountant for Wells Auto Wrecking and Johnson Motors, both in DuBois, PA. She was a member […]

