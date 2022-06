Bob Smouse served our country in the United States Navy. Name: Robert “Bob” James Smouse Born: October 30, 1937 Died: May 31, 2022 Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa. Branch: U.S. Navy Bob was a veteran of the United States Navy on The USS Strong from 1958 to 1962 where he served as a boilerman during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was laid […]

