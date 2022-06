DUBOIS – Sandy Township officials have announced an upcoming road closure.

Weather permitting, Old Woods Road will be closed to South Main Street, from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, to complete ongoing work in the area.

This closure will remain in effect for the next couple of weeks, and anyone residing in the Kiwanis Park area must detour around the area during work hours.

The township apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause, and thanks residents for their patience.