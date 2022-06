Samuel Howard Rager, 81, of Rossiter, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born in Rossiter on February 9, 1941, a son of the late James Lloyd Rager and Elizabeth (White) Rager. Mr. Rager was a United States Marine, serving his country for over twenty years. His service included the Vietnam War where he […]

