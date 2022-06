Mildred M. Fenstermaker, 96, of Brookville, PA, passed away on June 21, 2022, while a resident of Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville. She was born on July 17, 1925, to the late Allison Wesley and Florence Kathryn (Ransel) Oaks in Brookville. Mildred married Richard Fenstermaker on March 1, 1951, in Frostburg, MD; Richard preceded her in passing. Mildred had […]

