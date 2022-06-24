WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) and Derek Kilmer (WA-6) on Thursday introduced the Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act (COTA) to expand career counseling programs and allow for public outreach.

The bill amends the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) to bolster career guidance for adult learners, through public outreach, including Public Service Announcements, social media campaigns, job fairs and other means to educate the public about workforce development programs.

WIOA, enacted in 2014, is the primary law governing federal workforce development programs. WIOA is designed to enhance our nation’s public workforce system, get Americans of all ages into high-quality jobs, and helps employers hire and retain skilled workers.

“Adult learners should be made aware of their options,” said Thompson, who is co-chair of the bipartisan House Career and Technical Education Caucus and a senior member of the House Committee on Education and Labor.

“This bill will promote workforce development programs and high-quality career counseling. Increased awareness of career choices will open doors to success and help workers land high-wage, family-sustaining jobs.”

“As the economy makes strides to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we know folks have been affected by the changing job landscape and economic uncertainty. That’s why we’ve got to support programs that provide opportunities for workers to pursue education and workforce credentials and to get the career counseling they need. Unfortunately, knowledge of these resources can be limited. That’s why I’m proud to join Congressman Thompson in introducing the bipartisan Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act to ensure that we can get the word out about workforce programs and ensure we reach the communities and workers who will benefit from these opportunities,” said Kilmer.

“Communicating about career opportunities requires creative methods. It is important to meet job seekers and adult learners where they are, and this legislation expands ways for leaders of adult education programs to connect their students to in-demand, high-wage jobs and careers. Through robust career guidance and public awareness activities, learners can be introduced to the myriad opportunities available through high-quality career and technical education (CTE) programs – opportunities available to pursue a career that they are passionate about. We are grateful for Congressman “GT” Thompson and Congressman Derek Kilmer’s leadership in introducing this bill, and we are hopeful for its ultimate passage,” said LeAnn Wilson, ACTE executive director.

“Understanding the career options available in high-growth, high-wage and in-demand fields is crucial for success in today’s economy. Advance CTE commends the introduction of this legislation which will promote awareness of the Career Technical Education programs that lead to these opportunities, helping to ensure more learners are empowered to pursue rewarding careers now and in the future,” said Kimberly Green, executive director of Advance CTE.

“Policies that support our nation’s workforce development programs – inclusive of career counseling and efforts to expand awareness of in-demand career and training programs – are critical to educational attainment and access, particularly for workers of color. The National Skills Coalition is grateful to Rep. Thompson and Rep. Kilmer for their continued commitment to the skills agenda through their sponsorship of Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act,” said Megan Evans, Senior Government Affairs manager of National Skills Coalition.

“The programs and services Local Workforce Development Boards administer and oversee change lives and benefit every American. However, many communities are not aware these initiatives exist. The Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act is essential to creating awareness about workforce development opportunities and will broaden the populations Local Workforce Development Boards serve,” said Ron Painter, chief executive officer of National Association of Workforce Boards.

“In today’s economy, with the labor market continuing to shift and change, people need better information about in-demand career paths. JFF supports, Representative Thompson and Representative Kilmer’s The Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance (COTA) Act, which updates the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) to ensure today’s students and young people have access to quality labor market information and strong career guidance – helping them understand opportunities in high skill, high-wage, or in-demand industries. JFF supports these efforts and hopes COTA is included in a final WIOA reauthorization package,” said Mary Clagett, senior director of Workforce Policy, JFF.

“The National Career Development Association (NCDA) is delighted with the release of the Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act, sponsored by NCDA’s 2021 Legislative Award Winner, Representative Glenn Thompson (R-PA) and co-led by Representative Derek Kilmer (D-WA). As the recognized organization representing the career development profession, NCDA is dedicated to ensuring every student is college- or career-ready upon graduation. The availability of quality career development programs is vital to achieve this goal,” said Dr. Sharon Givens, NCDA National president.

“The Association of Woodworking and Furnishing Suppliers thanks Congressman Thompson and Congressman Kilmer for their continued efforts to improve workforce development in the United States. Awareness and perception of careers and education and training opportunities has been a serious hurdle in growing our workforce. There are fantastic options in Career Technical Education and workforce development, but if students and job seekers aren’t aware of them, how can they engage? Funding from this proposed bill could have a significant impact on introducing students and job seekers to career pathways and reducing the significant skills gap,” said Angelo Gangone, AWFS executive vice president.