DUBOIS – Area residents were encouraged to sign up for CodeRED, an emergency alert system being utilized in Clearfield County, during this week’s Sandy Township supervisors’ meeting.

“It’s going to be a critical [form of] communication for our residents,” stated Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel.

CodeRED issues alerts that are specific to geographic location for various types of emergency events from weather and evacuations to missing persons, Bickel stated.

How can residents sign up for CodeRED?

Sign up at: https://public.coderedweb.com/

Sign up at https://www.clearfield911.com

Text “Clearfield” to 99411

Dial 814-765-5751, extension 2.

“It’s going to work really well, I think,” Bickel stated, “but we need to get as many people on it as we can.”

Lateral Funding Assistance

The supervisors also reminded that the deadline is approaching to request financial assistance for lateral replacements. The township’s deadline is June 30.

According to Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, Clearfield County is managing the program, but the funding is being made available through the township’s Community Development Block Grant.