Clearfield Borough
- Police conducted a welfare check for an elderly female on Elm Street. Police located the female and found her to be okay.
- Police received a report of a potentially suicidal male. Police located the male and assisted him to the hospital for treatment.
- Police served a warrant on an individual located at a Bigler Avenue residence. They reportedly resisted and assaulted multiple officers but were was taken into custody. Charges are to be filed.
- Police responded to a report of an unconscious female at a South Second Street residence. Police arrived and assisted EMS with transporting her to the hospital.
- Police and fire crews responded to a South Second Street residence for a reported structure fire. No fire was visible upon arrival and fire crews determined there to be an issue with the baseboard heating smoking.