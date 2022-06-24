DUBOIS – DuBois area residents were reminded of the city’s dog leash law at this week’s council meeting.

“We have a leash law,” said Police Chief Blaine Clark, “so put your dogs on a leash, especially in the city park.”

The chief’s reminder was brought on after a pair of reports of unleashed dogs attacking other dogs.

One incident reportedly occurred along the walkway while another was caught on city cameras in the park.

Clark said the department narrowed down identification of the dogs’ owner thanks to Facebook.

“Looking at cameras, there were quite a few kids at the park,” noted Clark.

Council expressed concern over what might have happened if the dogs had attacked one of the kids instead.

Mayor Ed Walsh said the incident happened at 10 a.m. when kids were headed to the pool. Two softball games were also going on.

Radar Bill

Council member Diane Bernardo announced that council will send a letter of support for Pennsylvanian House Bill No. 606 to State Rep. Mike Armanini.

This bill would allow local police to employ radar guns in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, according to Bernardo. PA is the only state that forbids local police from use of radar.

National Fuel and Paving

Council also reported that a meeting between National Fuel and DuBois City will be arranged to discuss repairs to West Weber Avenue due to work that was done almost a year ago.

Additionally, it’s spurred city officials to explore ordinances concerning higher-quality repair jobs as well as notification of work to area residents.