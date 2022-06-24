PITTSBURGH – A Clearfield County woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

The one-count indictment named Andrea Decato a/k/a Andrea Roton, 38, as the sole defendant.

According to indictment, on or about April 27, 2021, Decato possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The law provides for a term of imprisonment not less than 10 years, a fine of $10,000,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Lusty is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, and Sandy Township Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.