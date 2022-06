Carolyn “Ruth” (Dinger) Murray, 94, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA. She was born on February 21, 1928, to the late John Franklin and Angelina K. (Weicksel) Dinger in DuBois, PA. Ruth married Carroll Arthur Murray on July 15, 1949, in Reynoldsville, PA; Carroll preceded […]

