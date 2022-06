Thomas James Baker, 74, Punxsutawney, passed away June 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 17, 1947 in Big Run the son of the late Edward Thomas Baker and Ruth Martha (Huffer) Baker. Thomas served in the United States Army. Retired, Thomas worked as a conductor for the B&O Railroad and retired from B&P Railroad. Thomas attended […]

