Scott A. Armanini, 54, of Long Street, Ridgway, died unexpectedly on Monday, June, 20, 2022, at his residence. Born on December 30, 1967, a son of the late Carlos and Phyllis Tobin Armanini. Scott was currently employed at the West End Grocery Store and worked many years at Aiello’s Café. Scott had a passion for cooking and playing his guitar. […]

