Erik Stahl: The Man, The Myth, The Legend, husband, dad, and friend to all. Erik Stahl age 50 of Middleville, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at home surrounded by friends and family. Erik was born on November 15, 1971 in Meadville, PA. Erik moved to Flint, MI in 1978 and relocated to Middleville, MI in 2004. Erik returned to […]

