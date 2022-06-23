JOHNSTOWN – A Clearfield man has been sentenced in federal court on his conviction of production and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence upon Jackson Martin III, 46, of Clearfield. On June 21, Martin was sentenced to 35 years in prison followed by a life-time term of supervised release.

In connection with the guilty pleas, the court was advised that from December of 2018 until Sept. 1, 2019, Martin produced images of a minor female engaged in sexually-explicit conduct using materials that were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

Further, from Jan. 8, 2019 until Nov. 24, 2019, Martin possessed images of minors engaged in sexually-explicit conduct, which were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually-explicit conduct.

The computer graphic files were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Martin.

