Arthur Meckley, 73 of Mahaffey, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the home of his brother Michael. He was born March 15, 1949, to Ray and Ruth (Billings) Meckley in Spangler. Art enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper, gardening, working on and riding his 4-wheeler. He is survived by two brothers and two sisters, Ronald Meckley and wife […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/arthur-meckley/