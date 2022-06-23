CLEARFIELD – Plans for the 2022 Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport Community Day are progressing well.

The event, which takes place June 25 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., will showcase the importance of the Clearfield-Lawrence Airport.

EAA Chapter 748 will also host a pancake breakfast that day, beginning at 8 a.m. at the airport.

Numerous aircraft, along with Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township equipment, will be on display, beginning at 9 a.m.

And then, EAA Chapter 748 will offer Young Eagle Rides, beginning at 1 p.m. for kids – ages 8 to 17 years old.

The goal of these flights around Clearfield is to increase fascination of flight with hopes of growing the kids’ interest in aviation careers.

Several aircraft from the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport as well as the region will be on display.

“This is not an airshow but an opportunity for folks to learn about the airport, airplanes,” says Airport Authority Chair David Schultz.

“We hope folks come see the helicopters and other aircraft, as well as some [local] assets that support airport and community safety.”

For more information and the most up-to-date details, please visit the official Facebook event page.