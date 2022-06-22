Hard water is a significant problem for many Americans, even if they don’t know it! Here are the top three reasons why you need a water softener.

Many people have no idea that the water they use every day for drinking, bathing, and cleaning is hard water. No, we’re not talking about ice — hard water is water with large amounts of dissolved calcium and magnesium minerals. It’s perfectly safe for all your daily uses, but it’s not ideal. Read on to learn the top three reasons why you need a water softener.

It’s Better for Your Pipes

The minerals in hard water are particularly tough on your pipes. Calcium and magnesium can build up inside your pipes, causing scaling. This mineral buildup doesn’t affect anything for a long time — and then it builds up too far. Once it hits that point, it has already drastically reduced the life span of your appliances, sometimes by several years.

It Cleans More Efficiently

One of the biggest nuisances of hard water is the way it interacts with soap, notably by forming soap scum. This scum will appear when you clean your shower, the toilets and even your dishes. But water softeners can cut down on the amount of soap you’ll need to use to clean things by about 50 percent. That means you’ll spend less money on soap and less time on cleaning.

It Leads to Brighter, Longer-Lasting Clothing

Hard water also mixes poorly with laundry detergent. You’ve probably noticed your clothes wearing out more quickly — hard water turns clothes dull, but softened water can prolong the life of your clothing.

There’s no need to risk shortening the life spans of your appliances or clothing — switch to softened water instead. Many people wonder how long their water softeners will last once they install them. That makes sense — they want to make sure they’re getting their money’s worth! With proper maintenance, there’s no reason your water softener shouldn’t last 10 to 20 years.

Now that you know the top three reasons why you need a water softener, contact a water softener installation professional in your area and make the upgrade!