Richard Olen London, 78, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois, in DuBois, PA. On March 30, 1944, Richard was born to the late Clair Olen and Florence (Holmes) London in Punxsutawney, PA. He attended and graduated from the Punxsutawney Area High School with the Class of 1962. After […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/richard-olen-london/