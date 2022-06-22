CLEARFIELD – Details about how two Clearfield County Jail inmates escaped and how to avoid this in the future were discussed during Tuesday’s Prison Board meeting.

Warden David Kessling explained that people move “in and out a lot” at the jail, making it difficult to categorize everyone. Inmates with sentences of several months or less are unlikely to leave and are given more freedom.

Donald J. White, 46, of Brockway, who has been charged with kidnapping/assault in one case and assault/terroristic threats in a second case, had signed a plea agreement, which required only a four-month sentence (this did not include a second kidnapping/assault case). He was at the jail for about three months with no problems.

White had volunteered to work in other areas (laundry, commissary and general maintenance), which had no supervision. The maintenance department is why he was outside where again, he had worked previously with no problems.

Outdoor workers are monitored using cameras, which corrections officers check periodically.

On May 30, while on grass-cutting detail, White and Robert Miller Jr., 51, of Clearfield, stripped out of their striped jumpsuits and ran across the street.

Officers realized this fairly quickly, Kessling said, and police were called immediately. Authorities searched the area but were not able to locate them.

Miller was incarcerated on theft and drug charges and was on state parole for two cases from 2018, according to previous reports.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman noted that previously inmates who are being detained prior to their trial were not supposed to be outside the jail.

Kessling responded that during the 23 months he has been at the facility, they have had people out shoveling snow or cutting grass who did not meet that criteria.

Ammerman supplied the press with a court order dated June 15 signed by both he and Judge Paul Cherry that states “no individual committed to the Clearfield County Jail as a pre-trial detainee shall be permitted to perform any duties of any type whatsoever outside the jail at any time unless the court should issue an order authorizing the same.”

White was apprehended on Friday, according to District Attorney Ryan Sayers, who stated police received multiple tips about his location, leading to him being located in the Ridgway and Penfield area. After a chase, he was taken into custody.

New charges of driving under the influence and fleeing police will be filed later. Escape charges have already been filed against him.

When questioned, Sayers said White has not officially been linked to or charged for stealing a motorcycle from a Bigler Township residence on June 16, as was previously reported.

Although White was believed to have a weapon and threatening to shoot law enforcement if they encountered him, luckily he was captured without anyone getting hurt, Sayers said.

When asked by Ammerman who was responsible for the inmates escaping, Kessling answered with no matter what “as the warden, I’m responsible.”

Commissioner Dave Glass stated that he felt this is “a one-time thing” and he trusts the warden to make the necessary choices.

Ammerman commented that the prison being short five COs doesn’t help with a situation like this.

During a short question-and-answer session with media, Kessling said he was not aware of White having new charges of kidnapping, strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, false imprisonment and more, which were held to court after a preliminary hearing on Friday.

In addition, White has a Jefferson County case in relation to an incident on Aug. 7 near state Route 28 in Snyder Township when he allegedly held an infant by his feet while threatening both the child and mother.

Kessling said he is hopeful Miller will be recaptured soon.

Miller is a five-foot, 11 inches tall white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. His weight in court documents is listed as 170 pounds.

Anyone with any information on his location is asked to contact police.