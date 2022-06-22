CLEARFIELD – Ron Porter, who sits on the Lawrence Township Recreation Park board, addressed the township supervisors on Tuesday night about purchasing caps for the fence around the park’s multi-purpose field.

The caps would be placed on the top of the fence to help prevent injuries. The aforementioned caps are already on the fence around the baseball field.

Supervisor Brian Collins also mentioned ordering new basketball hoops and backboards for the basketball court.

Supervisor Randy Powell assured Porter that the caps as well as the basketball hoops and backboards will be ordered soon.

Porter also noted that Larry Putt and Rick Redden have submitted their respective resignations to the Rec Park board. Secretary/Treasurer Barb Shaffner said that the spots on the Rec Park board have been advertised.

Powell said that Putt has served on the Rec Park board for 20-plus years and would be receiving a certificate thanking him for his service on the board.

Roadmaster Ron Woodling reported that paving in Kerr Addition will start Monday, June 27 and Coal Hill is ready to be paved as well.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner reported that the township has found a part-time code enforcement officer. Agatha Lauder will be filling the position, as needed for $17/hour.

Ruffner also reported that bids for the dog park fencing are coming in, and bids are being received until June 30.

Those still interested are welcome to e-mail Ruffner for the bid form or contact Shaffner at the township office.