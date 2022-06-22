CLEARFIELD – On Tuesday, Manager John Williams reported that the Clearfield Municipal Authority is getting closer to the sewer takeover.

However, the Pennvest closing date that was set for June 30 will most likely be rescheduled due to Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township still working on the necessary paperwork.

The authority also reported that the pilot study at the Montgomery Water Treatment Facility is going well and according to plan so far.

It has been operating for about 10 and a half weeks. Samples were collected on June 14 for microscopic particulate examinations, and Pall Corp. was on-site on June 17 to conduct the second clean-in-place procedure.

Pall Corp. sat down with the authority on May 24 to extend the study for an additional three months at Pall Corp.’s cost to pilot test an alternative membrane module.

The authority will be submitting information on the new module to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) soon.

Bids for the demolition of the old Hillsdale and Mount Joy steel storage tanks are due by July 19. The Hillsdale tank is a 1.2 MG tank constructed in 1967 and was replaced in 2014 with a 1.5 MG concrete tank.

The Mount Joy tank is a 100,000-gallon tank constructed in 1977 and was replaced in 2011 with a 150,000-gallon bolted stainless steel tank.

It was also reported that the future project for the replacement of Lift Station #1 and the force main will be discussed with Pennvest soon to determine the likelihood of funding.

One fuel bid was received and the authority voted unanimously to reject the bid and advertise to accept another round of bids to see if more than one fuel company would be interested.