JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $5.007 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $5.007 Average price during the week of June 13, 2022: $5.029 Average price during the week of June 21, 2021: $3.248 Jefferson County drivers are […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/aaa-pennsylvania-gas-average-still-above-5-per-gallon-national-average-drops/