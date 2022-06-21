DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare has a reputation among patients and their families for providing the highest quality stroke care in Northwestern/Central and Southwestern Pennsylvania and the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) agree.

Penn Highlands DuBois received the AHA/ASA Get With The Guidelines® — Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Achievement Award Hospital.

In addition, Penn Highlands Mon Valley received the organizations’ Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Achievement Award Hospital.

The hospitals received these achievement awards for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die.

Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients.

In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.

“This recognition further demonstrates the Penn Highlands Healthcare commitment to delivering advanced stroke treatments to patients quickly and safely,” said Kristina L. Cence, BSN, RN, Stroke Coordinator for the health system.

“Our hospitals are known in their communities for excellence in the acute treatment of stroke patients. The recognition from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Stroke further reinforces our teams’ hard work.”

Both hospitals also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Achievement Award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at a higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized for a stroke.