David Roger Varner, 28, of Callensburg, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Born December 3, 1993, in Clarion, David was the son of Timothy and Laura Varner. David graduated from Red Bank High School. He worked for Falcon’s Drilling, Labor’s Union 952 out of Kittaning, Emery’s Outlet Store and Richard Weiss […]

