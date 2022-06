Sandra Lynn Brewer age 64 of Kearney Road Brockway, PA; died on Thursday June 16, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born on January 5, 1958 in DuBois, PA; she was the daughter of the late Russell Quinn and Shirley Petruzzi Quinn who survives and lives in Brockway. Sandra was a mother and a housewife, and a member of St. Bernard’s […]

