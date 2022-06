Robert “Bob” Duttry, 71, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born October 22, 1950, he was the son of Shirley Lewis and Robert Giles. Bob was raised by Hillard and Ida Mae Duttry. Bob graduated from the Dubois Area High School in 1966 and served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1971. He […]

