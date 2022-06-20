DUBOIS – Relay for Life of DuBois is hosting a free Cake and Ice Cream social for survivors and one caregiver during the Relay for Life event on July 23, from 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., in Pavilion B at the DuBois Memorial Park.

Registration for the cake and ice cream social is required by July 10 at www.relayforlife.org/padubois or 877-957-7848 to receive survivor T-shirt.

Registration for Ice Cream Social only is 814-762-6204. There will be no survivor T-shirts at the event. The Survivor walk is at 6:45 p.m. followed by the Remembrance walk at 8:30 p.m. The Luminary service is 9 p.m.