PENFIELD – The program schedule has been announced for July 1-4 at the Parker Dam State Park.

Friday, July 1

Learn Some Catchy Environmental Songs:

8 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

It’s a very good day for learning new songs…learn some of my favorites during this sing-a-long. I’ll tune up my guitar; you warm up your voices – and we’ll change the world.

Saturday, July 2

Guided Solar System Sojourn:

10 a.m. – CCC Museum

Come hike about a mile as we discuss our Solar System and the planets that make it up. The hike will be to scale, approximately 1 to 7 billion, but your appreciation of the Solar System’s vastness may be limitless.

Timber Rattlesnake:

1 p.m. – Beach House steps

Very often, what we think we know about these symbols of wilderness is wrong. Come learn the facts about Timber rattlesnakes and how they live in their forested habitats.

Free Concert: Tussey Mountain Moonshiners

Sponsored by the Friends of Parker Dam State Park

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – field above Cabin Road

The Friends of Parker Dam State Park are hosting this free concert featuring the Tussey Mountain Moonshiners, a State College bluegrass band. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the show.

Pennsylvania’s Vernal Pools

Race Against Time:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Vernal, or seasonal ponds, are pools of clear water formed by melting snow and spring rains, providing essential habitats for many unique plants and animals. Learn about what calls these ponds home.

Sunday, July 3

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk for this year will be about the “wood wide web”, a term coined 25 years ago in the journal Nature.

Monday, July 4

Annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence: 2 p.m. – Beach

Come and listen as the Declaration of Independence is read in its entirety. If you have never really thought about what is written there, how can you appreciate your freedom? Come and lend an ear. Broadcast over the public address system.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events” to reach the Calendar of Events site.