Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to the Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital after a mental health patient left the hospital. Police located the female and returned her to the hospital for treatment.
- Police were called to the hospital for a male who had been discharged but was refusing to leave. Officers were able to make arrangements for the male to be transported home.
- Police observed a physical altercation in the parking lot of Sheetz along Nichols Street. As a result, a male was reportedly found to be in possession of a firearm without a proper license. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Charges were filed against a female because she had reportedly thrown a chair at her father during an altercation on Bigler Avenue.
- While on patrol, police located a female sitting in a parking lot. She’d arrived on a bus and was attempting to locate her friend who lived in the area. Officers located the person who agreed to house the female.
- Police responded to South Second Street for a trespassing complaint.
- Police were dispatched to West Front Street for a reported reckless driver. Police responded but were unable to locate the vehicle.
- Police were called to East Pine Street, where a female was slumped over in the driver’s seat with her vehicle door open. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found the female to be under the influence of controlled substances, as well as found several items of drug paraphernalia, pills, methamphetamine and marijuana. The female was found to have an active warrant, and transported to Clearfield County Jail. Charges were subsequently filed on the female through the district court.
- Police arrested William Scribe of Clearfield on charges of strangulation and simple assault. He allegedly strangled and assaulted a female at the Clearfield Driving Park. Scribe was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, and cleared by medical personnel prior to being transported to the jail.
- Police handled several incidents of retail theft from a local business.