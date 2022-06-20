CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, along with the scholarship committees representing 30 named scholarship funds, are pleased to announce the award of over $50,000 in scholarships for the year 2022.

In addition to existing scholarship funds, for 2022 the Charitable Foundation welcomed several new scholarship funds including the Ava Evans Memorial Scholarship, the Scott Beers Memorial Scholarship, the Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship, the Ardell Bressler Memorial Scholarship and the Arnold and Ethel Cameron Memorial Scholarship.

CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken said: “On behalf of the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors and the members of the scholarship committees, we are pleased to announce the following names of the outstanding students from the Class of 2022 that will be awarded the following scholarships”.

Scott Beers Memorial Scholarship: Erik Conaway, Abigail Depto, Alex Leskovansky, Adriyanna Dale – CCCTC;

Ava Evans Memorial Scholarship: Kayla Reed – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School;

Ardell Bressler Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Bender – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School;

Arnold and Ethel Cameron Memorial Scholarship: Erik Conaway – CCCTC;

Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship: Jaylen Hallowell – DuBois High School;

Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship: Kayla Reed – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School;

CAHS Class of ’62 Scholarship: Maxwell Paul-Cook – Clearfield Area High School;

CAHS Class of ’75 Scholarship Fund: Olivia Bender – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School;

Cunningham Scholarship: Olivia Bender – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School;

Taylor Harpster T-Harp Memorial Scholarship: Paige Jarrett and Andrew Faust – Philipsburg-Osceola High School;

Meghan E. Deininger Memorial Scholarship: Karly A. Framer – Curwensville High School;

DuBois Rotary Club Scholarships: from Dubois Area High School: John Miller, Ruby Welpott, Stefane Hoyt, Ashtyn Bickle and Brooke Chewning; from Brockway Area High School: Lauren Schmader; from Dubois Central Catholic: Hayes Cooper and Sara Werner;

Eileen C. Withey Memorial Scholarship: Kyleigh Dunn – Curwensville High School;

Shirley Rowles Miller Memorial Scholarship: Kyra Henry – Curwensville High School:

Gerald Read Memorial Scholarship: – Benjamin Leighow – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School;

Kenneth McMillen Swimming Scholarship: Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad and Riley Vaow – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School,

Marsha Novey Memorial Scholarship: Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad and Riley Vaow – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School;

Janet McCracken Hansard Memorial Scholarship: Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School;

Golden Bison Alumni Association Scholarships: all Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School – Olivia Bender, Emma Hipps, Benjamin Leighow, Mark McGonigal, Maxwell Paul-Cook; and

Harry W. Rowles Memorial Scholarship presented by the Golden Bison Alumni Association: Adam Miller, Elizabeth Ryan, Luke Sidorick, Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad, Riley Vaow and Sarina Zhu.

Clearfield Education Foundation Scholarship Awards 2022-23:

Belin Scholarship: Vesta Brickley, Rylee Sabol;

CNB Bank: Kristen Chew;

Judith Peale-Strattan Memorial: Carl Dawes, Elizabeth Higgins, Katelyn Hullihen, Alliva Pierce, Rylee Sabol, Jemimo Therasme;

Julia Riley Hale Memorial: Elijah Williams;

Kurtz Bros: Derek Strouse;

Mid Penn Bank: Philip Rowles;

Penn Highlands: Morgan Glace, Jemimo Therasme;

Woodward Pharmacy/City Drugs: Jacey Williams