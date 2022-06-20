By: Krissy Turner

CLEARFIELD – Festival season is officially upon us.

On June 25, the Clearfield Revitalization Corp.’s Bloom & Berry Bash will fill our downtown streets from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“There will be a wide variety of craft and food vendors on-hand,” shares Main Street Manager Sue Rowles Diehl.

“Vendors will showcase everything from hand-made hair bows and jewelry to wood crafts, soy candles and manifestation jars.”

In addition to an assortment of home-made pies, jams and dips, attendees will be tempted by their festival favorites.

From BBQ and fries to kettle corn, ice cream and cotton candy, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Live music will feature Steve Kirsch, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., at the plaza of the Clearfield County Courthouse.

“We’re also working on an exciting demonstration by DJ Karate Studio of Clearfield,” according to Diehl.

In all, there will be more than 70 vendors on-hand for this year’s ninth annual festival event, shares Diehl.

“So, come out not only to support our downtown, but also our many vendors, artists and non-profits from our local community.”

Later this summer, the CRC plans to host other annual events like an oldies concert and National Night Out.

For up-to-date information, please visit the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. on Facebook.