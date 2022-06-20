CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County residents and visitors from I-80 Exit 62 later this year will be able to visit a new travel plaza that expects to house restaurants such as Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Tikka Shack, Jimmy John’s, and a Dunkin’, along with a small truck stop. The Clarion County Planning Commission gave preliminary approval for the […]

