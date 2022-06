Barbara Jean (Kone) Onoratti age 79 of Brockport, PA; died on Thursday June 16, 2022 at Highland View Health Care. She was born July 18, 1942 in DuBois, PA; the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Klotz Kone. She was a graduate of the DuBois High School Class of 1960. She worked at the Pershing Theatre, Jeffers Electronics and […]

