The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly Deer Target match on Sunday despite brutal wind conditions.

Top dogs in the Custom Class were Jeff Gates of Altoona and Alvin Lee of Duncanville with identical scores of 84 out of a possible 100. Second place went to Frank Carrier of Summerville.

Factory Varmint Class was won by David Shaw of Curwensville and the Factory Varmint Modified Class went to Joe Lash of Hillsdale.

The side group match was won by Jim Wonders of Johnstown with a five-shot group, at 400 yards, that measured 1.530″. Pictured are Lash, Lee, Carrier, Gates, Shaw and Wonders.