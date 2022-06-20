CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) is pleased to announce Alex Leskovansky as Outstanding Student for the 2021-22 school year.

Alex is a CCCTC graduate of the Information Technology program. During his time at CCCTC, Alex was a high-honor student, member of the National Technical Honor Society, earned college credits in his program, a cooperative education student working as a technology assistant at CCCTC, and also selected as the outstanding student within his program.

In order to become the outstanding student of the year at CCCTC, a student must first be nominated by a staff member at CCCTC.

Once they are nominated, the student must provide a resume, a letter of recommendation from the CCCTC staff member that nominated them, two additional letters of recommendation and their home school and CCCTC grades.

The CCCTC staff are proud of Alex for all of his accomplishments and they wish him well in his future endeavors.

Pictured in the front row, from left to right, are Lois Richards, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member; Jenny Leskovansky; Alex Leskovansky; and Jim Leskovansky.

In the back row, from left to right, are: Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director; Nathan Dotts, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member; Todd Jeffries, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee chairperson; Jeremiah Dobo, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee vice chairperson; Tiffany Cover, CCCTC assistant director/principal; and Dr. Gregg Paladina, CCCTC superintendent of record.