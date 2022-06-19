CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 20 – June 24, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Repairs:

? State Route: 3022 (Berwindale)

Brushing:

? State Route: 2007 (Ashland)

Crack Seal:

? State Route: 153 (Rockton to Penfield)

? State Route: 879 (Clearfield)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0253 (Ramey to Houtzdale)

? State Route: 0453 (Smoke Run to Belsena Road)

? State Route: 1012 (Shiloh)

? State Route: 2006 (Ramey)

? State Route: 2007 (Parsonville Road)

? State Route: 2009 (Ginter to Madera)

Mowing:

? Interstate 80

? Various State Routes throughout the County

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0153 (Brisbin to Clearfield)

? State Route: 0253 (Ramey to Houtzdale)

? State Route: 0453 (Smoke Run to Belsena Road)

? State Route: 2006 (Ramey)

? State Route: 2009 (Ginter to Madera)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Centre County Line)

? State Route: 2032 (Munson)

? State Route: 2034 (Wallaceton)

? State Route: 4005 (Greenville Pike)

Road Paint Crew:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

Shoulder Improvement:

? State Route: 1012 (Shiloh)

? State Route: 2007 (Parsonville)

Sign Upgrade:

? State Route: 0879 (Grampian to Keewaydin)

G.O. Hawbaker:

The contractor plans to place shoulder backup on State Route: 3009, Site 4 in McGees Mills. Contractor to continue paving on SR 0053 between Houtzdale and Glen Hope.

Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving and stopped vehicles through the entire work zone and to obey the posted speed limit.

