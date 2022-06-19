GRAMPIAN – Members of the Grampian Lions Club recently held their monthly summer family picnic and meeting at the Thorp Ball Field.

During the meeting, the club installed new officers for 2022-23. Members will officially begin their duties July 1.

The new officers include President John Bunnell; First Vice President Steve Dimmick; Second Vice President Martin Tate; Third Vice President Scott Bennett; Secretary Stephanie Johnson; Treasurer Jim Bennett; Assistant Treasurer Kirk Thorp; Lion Tamer Matthew Johnson Jr.; and Tail Twister Tim Johnson.

The board of directors is comprised of one-year directors, Gary Verrelli and Bill Royer, and two-year directors, Linda Henry and Mike Sutika.

Members discussed plans for a Corn Hole Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Grampian Community Park.

Games will begin at 11 a.m.; doors will open at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased from club members or at the event.

Plans are also in the works for the 13th annual Andy Sutika Memorial Softball Tournament to be held Saturday, Sept. 17.

More information will be available closer to the date of this event.

Recent donations made by the club include: Curwensville Little League, team sponsorship; Caring & Sharing for Kids; Relay for Life; DuBois Challenger Baseball League; Laurel Hill Trout Farm Fishing Derby; Smokey Valley Sportsmen’s Club; Lions Club District 14-J Convention; and District 14-J Governors Projects.

The club is always looking for new members to follow the Lions motto: “We serve.” Contact Jim at 814-277-6841 or e-mail SHYbennett@gmail.com.

You can also follow the club on Facebook.