Ashland Homes is hiring a Housing Consultant in their manufactured and modular home sales team. Responsibilities and Duties: Meeting Customers Customer Quotes Writing Sales Contracts Writing Sales Orders Writing Service Orders Taking Phone Calls Answering Emails Staging Model Homes Requirements: Valid Drivers License Customer Service Skills Performs duties by complying with the company’s established procedures Working knowledge of computers and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-manufactured-and-modular-housing-consultant/