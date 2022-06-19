CLEARFIELD – Congratulations are being extended to Jon Dale, who was selected as the 2021-22 Outstanding Teacher of the Year at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) by his coworkers. Dale is the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Repair instructor at CCCTC.

In photo from left to right is Lois Richards, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member; Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director; Nathan Dotts, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member; Jon Dale; Todd Jeffries, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee chairperson; Tiffany Cover, CCCTC assistant director/principal; Jeremiah Dobo, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee vice chairperson; and Dr. Gregg Paladina, CCCTC superintendent of record.