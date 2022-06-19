Pat Hanley served our country in the United States Army. Name: Paul “Pat” O. Hanley Born: April 1, 1932 Died: May 21, 2022 Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Pat was a veteran of the United States Army and served in England during the Korean Conflict. Following his funeral service, military honors were accorded by the Jefferson County Veterans Honor […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-korean-conflict-veteran-pat-hanley/