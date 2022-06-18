CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man accused of sexually assaulting an ex-girlfriend while she was sleeping and recording the encounters was sentenced to state prison Thursday.

Mark Ronald Huffman, 60, pleaded guilty before Judge Paul E. Cherry and was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison with three years consecutive probation for one count of felony aggravated indecent assault, according to a court employee.

Originally, he was charged with two felony counts each of aggravated indecent assault without consent, and aggravated indecent assault-complainant is unconscious or unaware, two misdemeanor counts each of indecent assault person unconscious and indecent assault without consent, and 11 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

Huffman must also complete sexual assault counseling.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim contacted police after she found a cell phone belonging to Huffman at her home and turned it on.

When she couldn’t open any of the video files on the phone, she became suspicious. She was able to log onto his online account where she discovered seven videos of Huffman sexually assaulting her. She turned this evidence over to police.

The footage shows the victim asleep while she was being undressed and fondled.

In his interview with investigators, Huffman reportedly confessed to both sexually assaulting her while she was asleep without her consent and taping it.

He told police he was unsure how many times he had done this, but he did deny that he had drugged her, according to the complaint.