CLEARFIELD – Congratulations are being extended to Darrin Dale, who was selected as the 2021-22 Shining Star Teacher of the Year at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) by his coworkers. Dale is the Collision Repair Instructor at CCCTC.

In photo, from left to right, is Lois Richards, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member; Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director; Nathan Dotts, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member; Darrin Dale; Todd Jeffries, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee chairperson; Tiffany Cover, CCCTC assistant director/principal; Jeremiah Dobo, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee vice chairperson; and Dr. Gregg Paladina, CCCTC superintendent of record.