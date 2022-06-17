Sandy Township
- On June 14, police reported a false alarm occurred at Hardware Specialties.
- On June 14, police received a report that a woman was sitting in her vehicle and possibly smoking marijuana. Officers located the woman and handled the situation without incident.
- On June 14, police were contacted by a Clearfield man who reported that his brother who lives in DuBois has been continually harassing their elderly mother when he drinks.
- On June 14, police received a report of a disabled vehicle on Oklahoma Salem Road. The vehicle was being removed upon officers’ arrival.
- On June 15, police were contacted by a guest at the Hampton Inn who stated that her key card to her room had been deactivated, and she wanted help getting into her room.
- On June 15, police were contacted by a man who reported that he hit a deer in the area of Station 101.
- On June 15, police received a report of a male who was dumpster diving at Harbor Freight. The man left prior to officers’ arrival.
- On June 15, police were contacted by a 60-year-old Athena Drive woman who reported that her neighbors took her property stakes and were intentionally causing her problems because she won’t sell them a piece of her property.
- On June 15, police reported that a 20-year-old woman and her 61-year-old grandmother got into an altercation when the 20-year-old began refusing to help around the house. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On June 15, police were contacted by a 60-year-old woman who reported being harassed on social media by a woman who purchased a cat from her.
- On June 15, police received a report of a vehicle being struck from behind at the intersection of Shaffer Road and Maple Avenue. The offending vehicle then fled the scene, but officers were able to locate it on Rockton Road. The 47-year-old DuBois man allegedly failed field sobriety testing and was transported to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending at this time.