CLEARFIELD – Congratulations are being extended to Robin Dusch, who was selected as the 2021-22 Outstanding Staff Member of the year at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) by her coworkers. Dusch is the executive assistant/JOC secretary at CCCTC.

In photo, from left to right, are: Lois Richards, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member; Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director; Nathan Dotts, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member; Keith and Robin Dusch; Todd Jeffries, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee chairperson; Tiffany Cover, CCCTC assistant director/principal; Jeremiah Dobo, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee vice chairperson; and Dr. Gregg Paladina, CCCTC superintendent of record.